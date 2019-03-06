Anne McClain

Spokane native Anne McClain will be part of a big breakthrough in space, as the astronaut is set to participate in the first all-female spacewalk in history.

McClain and Christina Koch, both flight engineers on Expedition 59, will partake in a spacewalk on March 29. They will be supported on the ground by Kristen Facciol, a Canadian Space Agency flight controller who will be on console at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Facciol tweeted the announcement, saying she would be "on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with (McClain) and (Koch) and I can not contain my excitement."

A NASA spokeswoman confirmed with CNN that the spacewalk would be the first ever with only woman.

According to a NASA TV schedule, McClain and Koch's historic spacewalk will be the second of three scheduled as McClain will also join flight engineer Nick Hague on March 22. Hague will additionally join flight engineer David Saint-Jacques in a spacewalk on April 8.

McClain grew up in Spokane and graduated from Gonzaga Prep. She has been documenting her time at the International Space Station often on social media.

Tags

Recommended for you