Spokane native Anne McClain will be part of a big breakthrough in space, as the astronaut is set to participate in the first all-female spacewalk in history.
McClain and Christina Koch, both flight engineers on Expedition 59, will partake in a spacewalk on March 29. They will be supported on the ground by Kristen Facciol, a Canadian Space Agency flight controller who will be on console at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Facciol tweeted the announcement, saying she would be "on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with (McClain) and (Koch) and I can not contain my excitement."
I just found out that I’ll be on console providing support for the FIRST ALL FEMALE SPACEWALK with @AstroAnnimal and @Astro_Christina and I can not contain my excitement!!!! #WomenInSTEM #WomenInEngineering #WomenInSpace— Kristen Facciol (@kfacciol) March 1, 2019
A NASA spokeswoman confirmed with CNN that the spacewalk would be the first ever with only woman.
According to a NASA TV schedule, McClain and Koch's historic spacewalk will be the second of three scheduled as McClain will also join flight engineer Nick Hague on March 22. Hague will additionally join flight engineer David Saint-Jacques in a spacewalk on April 8.
McClain grew up in Spokane and graduated from Gonzaga Prep. She has been documenting her time at the International Space Station often on social media.
Earth’s 3rd day started with getting the blood (plasma?) pumping! First the treadmill, then weights - he even got some deadlifts in with me. It is important to exercise every day, not just for our muscles but also to protect our bones from losing density in microgravity. pic.twitter.com/gIsiKt4K8S— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 6, 2019
Busy 2nd day for Earth on @Space_Station - removing a constituent analyzer with @Astro_DavidS and some plumbing work with me. Preventative maintenance keeps us flying! He also learned how schedules keep us synced with the ground contol centers. What should he do tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/byJnnt8dYq— Anne McClain (@AstroAnnimal) March 5, 2019