Spokane astronaut Anne McClain visits students at Gonzaga Prep

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Prep School students got an exciting visit Thursday afternoon from one of their most famous alums.
Spokane astronaut Anne McClain spoke to students about her experiences in space and what she wished she knew about life when she was in school. Gonzaga Prep junior Adalgisa DeCaro said McClain's message gave her hope for her own future.
"Knowing that she sat in my seat both at St. Aloysius and Gonzaga Prep just makes me believe that I can achieve my goals and dreams like her," DeCaro said.
McClain left students with three main challenges: work together, make dreams a reality and go beyond the comfort zone.
