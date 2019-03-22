Spokane astronaut performs spacewalk outside of the ISS

Two astronauts, including one from Spokane, are performing a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.
Watch live here: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive
Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Nick Hague and Anne McClain of NASA are set to venture outside the International Space Station’s Quest airlock to replace nickel-hydrogen batteries with newer, more powerful lithium-ion batteries for the power channel on one pair of the station’s solar arrays.
On Friday, March 29th, Expedition 59 Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Christina Koch of NASA are scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station on a spacewalk to work on a second set of battery replacements on a different power channel in the same area of the station. This would be the first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers.