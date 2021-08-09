As Parasport Spokane athletes get ready to leave for Tokyo Tuesday morning, they had their final practice Monday night, before leaving to compete in the Paralympics.
KHQ spoke with two globally ranked athletes that will be representing Spokane on the global stage.
18-year-old, Hannah Dederick is ranked second in the world for the 100 meter and is going to her first Paralympic games.
"It feels like my dream is coming true," she said.
Also representing Spokane is Jaleen Roberts - she is ranked second in the world for long jump, and top three globally for the 100 and 200 meters.
"Mentally, physically, I'm ready - ready to go ready to compete," Roberts said.
Both Roberts and Dederick are extremely proud to be representing Spokane on this stage:
"It's cool to come from such a small area - not only represent the United States but Washington and Spokane," Roberts said.
They said all their hard work has led to this, and they are ready to win:
"Catch me on the podium," Dederick said.
"My goal is to be on the podium in that gold place spot, but of course I'm just super grateful to go and that my hard work has paid off," said Roberts.
The games begin on August 24th.
If you want to follow along on their journey, you can follow Parasport Spokane on Facebook, @JaleenRoberts on social media, and Hannah on Instagram at @hbanana012.