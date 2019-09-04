SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane attorney has been allowed to withdraw from the defense of admitted Freeman High School shooter, Caleb Sharpe.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, the move came at the request of Sharpe's parents and was approved by a judge on Wednesday, September 4.
Superior Court Judge Michael Price said he'd hoped defense attorney Bevan Maxey would continue the case after it was determined back in July that Sharpe would be tried as an adult.
"To be frank, I prefer you not withdraw and remain...because of your wealth of knowledge of the case," Price said, according to The Spokesman. "I thought the work you've done has been superlative. But the country is not going to pay for private counsel/ I'm appointing the public defender's office immediately."
Judge Price previously set the case's trial for October 7, a date Maxey said was unrealistic given the cases's severity and the anticipated number of experts who could testify.
Maxey also said Benjamin and Erika Sharpe already owe his office a substantial amount and that he can't do a trial of this length without compensation.
"The victims and victims' families are anxious to proceed and have a measure of closure," Deputy County Prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald said. "The state will ask for the delay to be as brief...as possible."
Sharpe is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault stemming from the September 2017 shooting at Freeman High School that left 15-year-old Sam Strahan dead.