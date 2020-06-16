SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says a man with an out-of-state warrant was recently arrested in Spokane, with a search revealing an AR-15 rifle, heroin and more in his backpack.
According to the SCSO, Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members observed two men walking on Regal St. near Bridgeport Ave on June 3.
One of them was known to be 19-year-old Wyatt Comer, who had an out-of-state warrant and probable cause for his arrest locally stemming from a domestic violence incident. He was detained, pending confirmation of probable cause and the warrant.
Still under arrest on the local charges, a search of Comer's backpack revealed an AR-15 (with upper and lower receivers separated), a loaded magazine and loose .223 rounds inside. Authorities also found about four grams of heroin, pills believed to be Xanax and Diazepam, several empty Ziploc bags and a digital scale.
Comer was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and the unrelated malicious mischief domestic violence. The second man was released at the scene and didn't face any charges.
The SCSO says the out-of-state warrant was non extraditable and the AR-15 had not been reported stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Comer was arrested by Spokane Police back in January, as he was the passenger in a vehicle during a pursuit. He faced similar firearm possession charges from that incident. The SCSO says he is a three-time convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is composed of the FBI, Spokane Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane Valley Police Department, United States Border Patrol, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.
