Spokane authorities search area by drone after reports of a truck hitting a pedestrian

SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say that during a fight, that witnesses claimed a white truck hit a pedestrian, sending the victim into the river.
There was a heavy police presence on Spokane's E. South Riverton Ave. after reports of a water rescue.
Police are using an air drone with heat detectors along with a helicopter to search the area. It is not confirmed that anyone fell into the river.
No one has been taken to the hospital.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police tell us they are searching for someone in the water after witnesses claimed a car pushed someone into the river during a fight.
However, police say they have no current evidence that anybody was hit or sent into the river.
They are using a helicopter and K9s to search the water and the shoreline.
Please avoid the area.