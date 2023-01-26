SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.

A total of $125,000 will be granted to YAGP finalists, with the first-place international champion awarded $10,000.While the competition provides numerous opportunities and scholarship grants for dancers, travel and board expenses are not covered for participants.

For that, Avery and her coach, Jonna Maule, are hopeful the Spokane community can join together and help ensure Avery can share her talents on the international stage.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up with a goal to raise $5,000. So far, $530 has been raised.

According to Maule, it's a rare treat for Spokane dancers to grace the YGPA stage at the top level. Another Company Ballet School dancer, Clara Vazanko, placed first in the 2018 YAGP regional semi-final in Seattle. Last year, Avery herself tied for third in the 2022 regionals, winning a scholarship to the Harid Conservatory for four weeks of intensive training. Training which seems to have paid off with her first-place performance in regionals this year!

While a trip to Tampa is difficult for most people, you can still watch Avery perform at the International Finals! The event spans April 3-9 with senior women's competition start on April 6, and it will be livestreamed on the YAGP YouTube channel. The Spokane community is welcomed to tune in and cheer Avery on this spring!