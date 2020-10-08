SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane presidential ballots are being dropped off in the mail between Oct. 8-9. Over 300,000 people are registered to vote in just Spokane County alone.
Numbers from the county elections department regarding turnout, show that in the 2016 election, 306,000 ballots were mailed out and over 239,000 were returned, making voter turnout about 78.1%.
That number was down in comparison to 2012, where the voter turnout was closer to 80%, but had fewer registered voters in the county at the time.
The department is expecting a record turnout this year, your should receive your ballot no later than Oct. 16.
You’ll have until Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. to return the ballot via mail or dropbox at the elections office.
