DEER PARK, Wash. - The suspect of two Spokane bank robberies was arrested at his residence in Deer Park on Friday, Jan. 6.
On Dec. 29, a robbery was reported at the Banner Bank in downtown Spokane. Five days later, Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill was robbed as well.
Video surveillance from Washington Trust Bank did capture the suspect on camera, and Spokane Police Department (SPD) released the image to the public in hopes of identifying the man.
Major Crime Unity detectives were able to identify the man as 54-year-old David Allen. Detectives joined a SWAT unit at his Deer Park residence, and Allen was arrested without incident.
Allen was booked into Spokane County Jail with two charges of first-degree robbery, a class A felony.