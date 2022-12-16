SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday.
According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering, among other charges.
Ferguson's office told the court it will seek a sentence above the standard range if Means and his business are convicted. They argue this is necessary because of the sophistication, lengthy period of time and scale of the monetary loss of the alleged crimes.
The charging documents allege that between 2017 and November 2020, Means and Abilia Healthcare billed Washington Medicaid for more than $5 million in services he and his employees never provided.
The documents state nearly every filing during this period contained at least one fraudulent claim, including fabricating diagnoses for patients and billing for psychotherapy that never occurred.
According to the attorney general's office, the evidence demonstrating fraud includes interviews with the Abilia ARNPs, patients and facility staff at the treatment facilities; review of internal messaging between Means and his back-office staff; training videos Means made showing his back-office staff how to create and add fabricated language to encounter notes; and forensic software analysis of Means’ website and other digital devices.