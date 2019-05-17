SPOKANE, Wash. - A local LEGO robotics team is primed and ready for a competition at the First Lego League (FLL) invitational.
Team C.A.T.S. found success at the regional and state competitions earlier this year, and earned a spot to showcase their hard work on the global stage.
C.A.T.S. is an acronym that comes from the first names of each team member: Cole Bonawitz, Alice Rudders, Thomas Glavin, and Sasha Sharman.
The team builds and programs their robot to complete a series of tasks. They are judged on design, performance, a project associated with the theme of the competition and core values.
The FLL invitational takes place at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad, CA this weekend.
Best of luck Team C.A.T.S.!