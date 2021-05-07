Tiffany Howard is a single mother of five who has worked at the Davenport as a server for 10 years. Covid-19 nearly brought her to the brink, she was losing shifts and struggling to make ends meet.
"At that time I really wasn’t even able to get the kids Christmas presents," Howard said.
Then big table stepped in, a Spokane based non-profit that helps struggling hospitality workers.
"They said well we would like to help you we have quite a few families who have decided that they were going to donate to us and they would like to give some to you,” Howard said. “And I got so lucky and I am so thankful because my kids were able to have a very lovely Christmas."
Big table also helped Howard keep a roof over her family’s head, put groceries in the fridge and listened to her needs. Howard isn't the only hospitality worker struggling through the pandemic. According to the U.S. department of labor, 40% of jobs lost since February of 2020 were in the hospitality sector.
"Overnight restaurants are shut down hotels are shut down, millions upon millions of people in this industry out of work and left not knowing what to do next,” said Chris Deitz, Director of Big Table in Spokane.
While the pandemic highlighted the hardships that hospitality workers go through. Deitz said the need has always been there, just now it’s even greater.
"Any folks in the industry have always understood the need, you know, because they are in the mix of it or they know somebody going through struggle,” Deitz said.
Now a team effort from David's pizza and No-Li brewhouse aims to raise $20,000 by Monday so big table can continue to help those most affected by the pandemic. If you would like to donate you can go to the Big Table website and click “give” and you can also donate at GiveBIG Washington