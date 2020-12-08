SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police released new data from November showing that Behavioral Health Units continue to divert people in crisis from jails and hospitals.
According to SPD, a Behavioral Health Unit includes clinicians from Frontier Behavioral Health to assist individuals experiencing a “crisis” within the community. A “crisis contact” is described as a person who is experiencing increased emotion and decreased reasoning.
According to the November data, Behavioral Health Units saw an increase in calls to assist people with mental health crises in November.
The unit responded to 151 calls with 75 percent ending in an outcome other than jail or hospitalization.
SPD said 22.5 percent were emergently detained, 57.4 percent were given a referral and 8.1 percent were diverted from an arrest-able offense.
Only .48 percent of the people were arrested.
