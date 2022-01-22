ben and jerry cake thief

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ben & Jerry's located in River Park Square reported a brazen cake theft earlier this week. 

According to their Facebook post on the issue with security footage, someone came into the shop on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9:20 p.m., scoped the scoop shop, and helped themselves to an ice cream cake. It does not appear as if any other product or tender was stolen at that time.

"We knew our cakes were good, but apparently they are so good someone needed to take one without paying for it," states the post.

The shop is offering 25 free scoops of ice cream to anyone who may have more information on who the cake thief is. They ask their customers to please share and tag friends to get the word out and hopefully find the cake culprit. 

