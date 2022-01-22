SPOKANE, Wash. - The Ben & Jerry's located in River Park Square reported a brazen cake theft earlier this week.
According to their Facebook post on the issue with security footage, someone came into the shop on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 9:20 p.m., scoped the scoop shop, and helped themselves to an ice cream cake. It does not appear as if any other product or tender was stolen at that time.
"We knew our cakes were good, but apparently they are so good someone needed to take one without paying for it," states the post.