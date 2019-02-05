Spokane Bishop Thomas Daly said in a signed letter that local politicians "who obstinately persevere in their public support for abortion, should not receive Communion without first being reconciled to Christ and the Church."
Bishop Daly's open letter, comes in response to an updated abortion law in the state of New York that, in Bishop Daly's words, expands access to abortions.
"Children are a gift from God," he writes, "no matter the circumstances of their conception."
He goes on: "The Church’s commitment to the life of every human person from conception until death is firm. God alone is the author of life and for the civil government to sanction the willful murder of children is unacceptable. For a Catholic political leader to do so is scandalous."
The Reproductive Health Act passed through New York's Legislature on the 46th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. The act removes the need for a doctor to perform some abotions and takes abortion out of the criminal code, making it a public health issue. However, the most controversial aspect of the RHA is the provision allowing abortions after 24 weeks in cases where there is an "absence of foetal viability, or the abortion is necessary to protect the patient's life or health".
The act was championed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, an outspoken Catholic himself. The Governor has said he understands the Catholic Church's perspective, but says he is "not here to legislate religion."