PULLMAN, Wash. - The Spokane bomb squad diffused a suspected pipe bomb at City Playfield in Pullman.
According to the Pullman Police Department, Pullman officers responded to the area Sunday morning after a report of a possible pipe bomb seen by a passerby.
Officers found what appeared to be a pipe-bomb-like device placed next to electrical panels on the west side of the Playfields adjacent to a walking and bike path.
Pullman Officers secured the area and called the Spokane Explosive Disposal Unit. They arrived and quickly rendered the device safe.
Evidence was found at the scene that attempts were made to light the fuse. Pullman police said the device will be sent to the crime lab for further examination.