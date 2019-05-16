Spokane bomb squad responds after Lewiston man finds explosives while cleaning out shed
LEWISTON, Idaho - A man renting a Lewiston home discovered a box of about 100 blasting caps while cleaning out a shed. 

According to Lewiston police, the man contacted police and the Spokane bomb squad was called in to dispose of the explosives. 

Police say there is nothing suspicious or intentional about the explosives. They believe the previous renter may have left the box there.

