Spokane bomb squad responds after Lewiston man finds explosives while cleaning out shed
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD RAIN FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IDAHO AND WASHINGTON, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN IDAHO, BENEWAH, KOOTENAI, LATAH, LEWIS, NEZ PERCE, AND SHOSHONE. IN WASHINGTON, ADAMS, ASOTIN, GARFIELD, LINCOLN, SPOKANE, AND WHITMAN. * THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A FEW STORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF TORRENTIAL RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING. BANDS OF MODERATE TO LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL LINGER INTO FRIDAY LEADING TO RISES ON CREEKS AND STREAMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON. * RAPID RISES ON CREEK AND STREAMS IS LIKELY WHERE HEAVY RAIN FALLS. THERE IS ALSO THE POTENTIAL TO SEE FLOODING ON AREA ROADWAYS ALONG WITH MUD OR ROCK SLIDES IN STEEP TERRAIN. URBAN FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT... AT 417 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR CHENEY, MOVING NORTH AT 15 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SPOKANE, CHENEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, MARSHALL AND FOUR LAKES.
Currently in Spokane
69°F
Cloudy
72°F / 55°F
5 PM
68°F
6 PM
68°F
7 PM
65°F
8 PM
60°F
9 PM
58°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amazon offers to help employees start delivery business
- Las Vegas woman charged with murder after pushing elderly man off bus who told her she should 'be nicer'
- Coeur d'Alene man arrested for stalking after showing up to Target with a gun
- First-year principal at Coeur d'Alene High School to leave position
- Man arrested for rape after report of naked woman running through Cherry Hill Park
- Spokane Police arrest 4 juveniles for spray painting Shadle Park street
- Owner: Thieves break into Spokane home, hold yard sale with fundraiser items inside
- Western Washington woman dies after Moses Lake jet ski accident
- 18-month-old Spokane boy released from PICU after alleged assault by babysitter's husband
- $30K in marijuana stolen from Spokane indoor grow operation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.