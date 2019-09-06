The U.S. Border Patrol Spokane Sector says its agents made two notable arrests over Labor Day weekend, including an alien smuggling and visa overstay incident.
In Oroville, agents observed two individuals walking in a remote area near the U.S./Canadian border. Upon investigation, they determined both were citizens of Mexico and had just entered the U.S. illegally from Canada and didn't have proper immigration documents.
At the same time, Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Oroville Port of Entry alerted to a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S. that was registered to one of the Mexico citizens who had just been arrested.
Authorities say the driver, a U.S. citizen intended to pick them up after they illegally crossed the border and further aid their illegal entry. The driver was charged with alien smuggling and the vehicle was seized. The two Mexican nationals will be held pending removal proceedings.
Also over the weekend in Spokane, agents encountered a Yemen citizen at the Intermodal Bus Station. Questioning determined the subject had legally entered the U.S. through JFK Airport in New York in February 2018 with a valid B1/B2 visa.
That visa expired in August 2018, and he didn't renew the visa or exit the U.S. as required by law. He was arrested and is being transported to the Northwest ICE Processing center in Tacoma to await his removal proceedings.
“Agents are constantly working to ensure our laws are followed and our communities are safe,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon. “Whether it is a smuggling event or a visa overstay, my agents will continue to do their job to make sure those breaking U.S. laws are arrested and prosecuted. I appreciate the assistance and tremendous support we receive from the community as we continue to complete our important mission.”