Local U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued a 70-year-old woman after her kayak flipped over on the Kettle River near Curlew Tuesday.
The Ferry County Sheriff's Office requested assistance after a call regarding the kayaker in distress, as after the kayak flipped she was dangerously trapped by a log in the swift current of the river.
Agents responded to the area about a mile north of Curlew and found the woman still trapped under the log and fighting to stay above water. Agents said due to extreme hazards and the woman's visible physical exhaustion, they entered the fast-moving waters, freed her and pulled her to safety on the adjacent riverbank.
Ferry County EMS arrived, stabilized the woman and transported her to the Ferry County Memorial Hospital. Agents say she was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and is recovering at her home.
“This is another great example of the heroism displayed by U.S. Border Patrol Agents when someone is in need of assistance,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Henry Rolon. “My agents are always willing to help those in need thereby increasing the safety and security of the communities in which we serve. I appreciate the fact that our local partners know that we can rely on each other for whatever situation might arise.”