SPOKANE, Wash. -- Washing hands might feel like a chore to many of us, but for one local boy, it's his favorite way of feeling like everyone else.
George Rother has had a painful road his entire young life.
"George is turning two in June," said his mother Marcelle Rother. "George has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, type three. What that means is George has brittle bones. They are progressively deforming and break consistently."
When George was just 10 days old, Marcelle knew something was wrong. Rigorous testing followed, confirming George had a very rare type of collagen disorder.
"When they took the x-rays, they could see through his bones," she said. "They call it ghost bones. I couldn't really tell you the exact number of broken bones he has had."
She estimates it's around 40.
"He can break spontaneously," she said. "You don't have to touch him at all. Mother's Day last year was his first (spine) fracture. He will just sitting by himself."
The family takes a "break bag" outlining George's condition with them everywhere. Not only does it contain detailed medical records, but pouch after pouch of medical supplies.
"We have ace wraps, splinting material, everything," Marcelle said. "You just have to be prepared."
All of the supplies, all the medication, even at George's young age bothers him. His mother says she can tell it hurts him to feel different.
"He would love to do normal little kid things like this brother," she said. "That's all he wants."
And to George a huge part of that is self-care. He loves nothing more than washing his own hands.
"If you're holding on to him and being very careful with him, there's no way to turn on the water get soap," she said. "You can't do it without help."
The simple act of hand washing is a two adult job. George can't use a chair and lean over the sink.
"For him, that could break all his ribs very easily," she said. "Just the leaning on the (sink.)"
Marcelle says their family's dream is to make George's come true. All they want is short, tiny sink he could use himself.
"It would make him feel independent," she said.
George is very small for his age. Marcelle says they know he will struggle his entire life with growing. The sink would be a gift that could keep on giving to him for years.
If you're interested in helping George get his sink, email Hayley at hayley@khq.com.
If you would like to donate, there is a GoFundMe for Baby George as well.