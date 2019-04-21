SPOKANE, Wash. - The search for a man and his son is now over.
Spokane Police say the 8-year-old reported missing, Brenden Hall, in Spokane is now back with his mother and safe. The boy's father, Anthony Hall, is in a jail cell, facing charges of First Degree Assault and Armed Burglary.
Police say Anthony Hall took custody of Brenden from the child's mother in the 2100 block of W. Fairview Avenue. Brenden went missing with his father on April 19th.
Police say initial reports were that Anthony was in possession of a firearm when taking custody of Brenden, and that there may have been an ongoing custody dispute between Anthony and Brenden's mother.
"It's very important in this point in time that Brenden be located for his safety, and we need to talk to Anthony about what's going on," Spokane Police Officer Josh Laiva said.