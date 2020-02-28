Wedding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane bridal boutique owners are encouraging customers not to panic about losing their wedding dresses due to coronavirus-related factory closures in China. 
 
Audrey's Boutique owner Victoria Ferro knows some people are worried about the coronavirus affecting their ability to get wedding or prom dresses because of factory shut downs. She said her customers should still be able to get their dresses, but some other items may be on backorder. 
 
"It's mostly the items that are beaded. They're usually the beaded embellishments," Ferro said. "Costume jewelry is also another thing that... you might not see a lot of it out here."
 
Marcella's Bridal co-owner Craig Davis said one thing that is affected at his shop is rush orders. For now, brides can't put a rush on their dresses, but he said their standard shipping dates are still on track. 
 
Davis said businesses in the wedding and prom dress industries usually have a backup plan for this time of year, regardless of the coronavirus. 
 
"All of the factories were closed at the beginning of February for the virus, usually that's Chinese New Year and they're usually closed anyways," Davis said.  
 
He said factory closures haven't disrupted Marcella's Bridal customers' wedding plans, and all of their brides have been able to get their dresses.
 
Davis said the prom industry will probably be more impacted than the wedding industry, and he encourages those in need of a prom dress to start shopping. 

Tags