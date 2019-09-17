Spokane Business Owners and Volunteers aim to clean up graffiti in Peaceful Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. If you drive down West Main Avenue into Peaceful Valley, you can see it hiding in plain sight.
It's graffiti that's been popping up across the Lilac City.
So volunteers, including Spokane City Council member Lori Kinnear, will be heading out Wednesday to clean it up.
From 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 18, David's Pizza owner Mark Starr will be partnering with the city to host a Trash Clean-Up and Graffiti Removal event in Peaceful Valley.
Starr says this event is the perfect time for people to get their hands dirty to make the area look a little cleaner when it comes to graffiti.
"This stuff springs up faster than you can clean it up. But I think one of the cool things that is taking place right now is people are starting to realize this isn't something you have to live with," Mark Starr told KHQ.
Starr says there are a lot of concerned business owners and people in Spokane who say the graffiti could be distracting people from seeing the true beauty the city has to offer.
"The last thing we want to see is they drive into a blight. They drive into spray-painted walls, trashed out corridors whatever it might be. That's what this project is about, and it's about people that are volunteering their time and resources to make it happen," Starr said.
If you're asking yourself, 'what can I do about graffiti in my neighborhood,' you have a couple of options:
- Create a barrier using vegetation or a fence to ward off potential graffiti vandals.
- Join or create a local group of people to help clean it up.
- When it comes to removing it, The easiest way is probably just to paint over it.
Starr says he just wants people to remember how beautiful Spokane is instead of remembering the graffiti.
"I Think one of the best things that are coming from this is people realize... You know we don't have to put up with this. This isn't something we have to get used to it should look right, it should look proper, it should look presentable. That's what we're trying to do. That's what we're trying to accomplish," added Starr.
Volunteers can meet at the Peaceful Valley Community Center at 214 N. Cedar St. Wednesday and disperse from there.
The David's Pizza truck will be set up in the area after the event to serve beverages and pizza slices to volunteers. City officials and citizens alike are invited to join.