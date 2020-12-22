A group of like-minded business owners in Spokane have started a petition to recognize coach-led fitness as essential. The petition so far has received roughly 1,400 signatures out of a goal of 1,500.
The petition is in response to Washington Governor Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions, denying gyms and fitness centers the ability to operate due to high case numbers in the state.
The petition claims that unlike regular gyms, the small ground model of coach-led fitness sessions allows the facilities to monitor and enforce guidelines and traffic throughout their buildings and operations.
"We believe the state government is not agile enough to recognize that our business model is different than larger franchised gyms that do not have the same control and enforcement capabilities. Sweeping shutdowns for all gyms is not serving the intended purpose of keeping our community safe and healthy" says the petition.
The explanation also cites mental health issues associated with a lack of fitness as an argument in favor of this petition.
To read the full petition, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.