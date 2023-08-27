ELK, Wash. — On Friday Aug. 18, Jeremy Dodd and his family had to evacuate from the Oregon Rd. Fire.
They lost the main homestead that the family had owned for over 100 years, Jeremy's father's mobile home that sat on the lot, vehicles, bikes, toys, antiques, furniture and chickens.
"Every time I come out here, I can only make it about half an hour, because it's devastating. This is the only place I've ever known. I mean, I went away for a couple years, but I always come back here... I keep telling myself... there's a light at the end of the tunnel," Dodd said.
A few days after being displaced by the fire, Jeremy was connected to the owner of Mama's Take and Bake Dinners LLC, Jeff Crutchfield.
Mama's Take and Bake LLC, which is based in Spokane is a community-based business, meaning they give back roughly 90% of their earnings to the community.
"We decided to focus on the Dodd family, because, when I first spoke to Jeremy, he was just so... humble," Crutchfield said.
The business is building and giving the Dodd family a new home on the same property where they have always lived.
Mama's Take and Bake LLC is fundraising the money through events, Venmo and a GoFundMe.
They hope to have a new home built within six months.