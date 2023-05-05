Spokane business sees a boost from coronation, it's time for tea!

SPOKANE, Wash. - The coronation of King Charles kicks off Saturday but preparation for it has been underway for the last couple of months.
Despite the event taking place across the pond, it provides a small financial bump for local businesses. According to a report from Forbes, the royals are a $28 billion business, and some of that cash can be felt right here.
Brambleberry Tea Cottage in downtown says, anytime there’s a royal event there’s always a boost in business.
“We definitely see more customers come through and we appreciate the extra business it brings, we always look forward to royal events,” Dawn Kiki the owner of Brambleberry Tea Cottage said.
Great Britain is ready to welcome a new monarch and so are many Americans.
“Well it’s just that I have always followed him,” Leslie Lemon said, “since he was little and all the things he has gone through- so I feel like he’s a friend,” said.
If you stop by Brambleberry Cottage in Downtown Spokane, you’ll find Lemon, a royal expert, a fan of King Charles, and a princess in her own right.
“He just seems like he cares,” Lemon said, “I’m going to have earl grey tea because that was Queen Elizabeth’s favorite and probably a scone and a crumpet.”
That scone and a crumpet is something she ordered from the tea cottage.
“Often times we will create a new blend or little to go boxes that have a scone in them, just a little something to eat while they watch on TV,” Lemon said.
Internationally, The Financial Times is reporting close to 1.4 billion GBP to be spent by people entering the UK.
Here locally the number isn’t quite that large- nonetheless, it's extra cashflow for Kiki.
As for Lemon, the last time she watched a coronation it was in black and white, so she’s excited to see it in color.
And says—her alarm clock is set.
“I plan to get up at 1:30 a.m. and I have my red flannel nightgown ready and I’m not going to move until it’s over,” Lemon said.
As for after the early morning, Lemon has no plans of going to bed early.
“I’ll probably party all day then, I’m going to have the cucumber sandwiches the chicken sandwich with tea,” Lemon said.