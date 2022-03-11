SPOKANE, Wash. - The statewide mask mandate is coming to an end after nearly two years, and local businesses are excited for the return to some normalcy.
"It will be nice to go back to just bartender instead of also mask police," said Nehemiah Zilar, Manager at Iron Goat Brewing. "Everyone is very excited to see smiles again, and to get to know our regulars faces again.""The one thing I'm going to miss about the masks is I've been a lot more handsome the last two years," joked Zilar.
Zilar says Iron Goat is preparing for the return of events in the Lilac City, which they hope means more business.
"We are kind of getting ready for like to roaring 2022's, it's going to be amazing to see everyone come out," he said.
Boots Bakery and Lounge said they are also excited to get back to normal but are still staying cautious.
"We have a few people on staff who have health conditions, so we are still going to be wearing masks," said Alison Collins, Owner of Boots Bakery and Lounge.
Collins tells KHQ that while her employees will still be wearing them, masks for customers will only be highly recommended.
But both businesses say they are looking forward the start of something that resembles life pre-pandemic.
"We have relied on science this whole time, and now that science is recommending this, we have to still rely on science," Collins said.