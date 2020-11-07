Spokane businesses prepared to host first Cougar football watch events under COVID restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash- With COVID-19 changing the way sports are viewed businesses in Spokane are getting creative to grab an audience for Cougar Football.
The Swinging Doors on game day would see 200 people if not more at one time, but they only can allow 100 people in at a time.
“With the way things have been lately and 50% capacity we’re not sure what’s going to happen,” Bob Materne the owner of The Swinging Doors said.
The Swinging Doors not only is working at a reduced capacity they also can’t serve at the bar.
“It’s been disastrous,” Materne said, “we’re off hundreds of thousands of dollars this year and it sounds like it’s a lot of money but it’s the truth.”
Materne is hopeful that tonight and moving forward as more sporting events start to pop up people will return, giving him that much-needed financial boost.
“For WSU games, the pro games, Gonzaga games, we look for that for our revenue,” Materne said, “when people can’t come in it’s tough.”
Materne explained that he put added energy into cleaning out ear tubes in the building, air filters and, going above and beyond with cleaning.
For game day The Swinging Doors has put into place strict sanitizing, they’re taking reservations and they are even sending you home with your cup to cut down on interactions.
But, The Swinging Doors isn’t alone, the Village Center Cinemas just re-opened.
The theater has always shown games on the big screen but has been closed for months.
This is their first opportunity for them to welcome customers back into the building.
“I’m still at limited capacity,” Armando Escareno the general manager said, “I’m only at 25% in our biggest theater, right now it only holds 65 people, so it’s up to that many- but it would be great if I could get 65 people.”
Admission to watch the Coug game is free, the theater is hopeful that purchases from concession will help make up for that lost revenue.
“Oh it helps, everything helps, it’s great to see life in this theater again,” Escareno said.
Escareno said his crew is following restrictions tightly and is looking forward to hosting more game days
As for the owner of The Swinging Doors, he said the fan experience may be different but he’s in it for the long-haul.
“We will get through this it’s going to be difficult but will make it,” Materne said.
Kick off for the first WSU game is tonight at 7:30 p.m.
