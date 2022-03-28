SPOKANE, Wash. - Say goodbye to the winter season and hello to construction season!
Monday kicked off two major projects for commuters to know about: the Hatch Road Bridge Deck Replacement Project and the Thor/Freya Reconstruction Project. Both are expected to last for months, causing traffic delays and headaches for anyone traveling through those areas.
Longer commutes seem trivial, however, when considering how local store fronts have to deal with the construction interrupting business. Store fronts like Conversation Piece, a secondhand home decor store recently opened on Freya.
“To start, it almost looks like we are blocked off. It doesn't look like they are really making a lane for people to be able to get in from this side,” said Kim Hampton, owner of Conversation Piece.
Getting people into her storefront has already been challenging, and now Hampton fears prolonged construction could really hurt her bottom line.
“I’m very nervous about the length of time. It's supposed to be six to eight months, and that's a lot when you're talking about a new business,” Hampton said. “At this point we are kind of isolated, and I don’t know how this is going to work.”
Still, Hampton is staying positive, hoping that having people stuck in traffic outside her store will draw more customers in, so long as they can get into the parking lot.
“If I can manage to get them in through that driveway, then I am not as afraid of it, because like you said--they’re looking now. They are here, and they are looking,” Hampton said. “But if I can't get them in this driveway, it's kind of a mess.”
The City says businesses will still have road access during construction via phased construction, but whether shops will retain customers remains to be seen. If you're wondering how to get to your favorite shops during this time, check out the City's map showing designated business access points HERE!