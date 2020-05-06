A lack of internet access is creating a whole new list of challenges for many seniors in isolation due to COVID-19.
On the surface, senior citizen shopping hours at grocery stores sound like a great idea to help at-risk people get food. Seniors like Spokane resident Paul Burney don't necessarily agree.
"They tell you to stay at home in quarantine," Burney said. "Then they give you information, some that requires you going out, which you're not supposed to be doing."
Burney is one of many seniors looking for grocery delivery options instead, but most of the community groups he's heard of that help are internet based. He said he can't access those services because he doesn't have internet at home.
Spokane C.O.P.S. is trying to bridge that gap by running a grocery and prescription delivery service. Executive director Patrick Striker said many people are in the same position as Burney.
"I recognize that some of the demographics that we're trying to get might not be either tech savvy or might not have internet at all, but most people have a phone," Striker said. "The phone is the way to get to us. That's very intentional."
The process starts with a phone call to Spokane C.O.P.S. at 509-625-3300. Callers will reach a voicemail to request pickup and delivery of up to 10 needed items, like groceries or prepaid prescriptions. A volunteer will call back to confirm the request.
Volunteers will arrive in a marked Spokane C.O.P.S. car and shirt, and will leave the groceries on the doorstep. Callers are asked to have a check ready to reimburse the volunteer for the cost of groceries.
Striker said the group is receiving multiple calls a day for grocery pickup, and volunteers stand ready to help.
"A lot of people have been very appreciative knowing that maybe if our volunteers hadn't done this it would've been a lot trickier," Striker said.
Spokane C.O.P.S. said volunteers are available on weekdays and weekends. Callers are encouraged to leave a voicemail in the morning in order to receive groceries by the afternoon. The service can be reached by calling Spokane C.O.P.S. at 509-625-3300.
