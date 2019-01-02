Paws on Patrol is an international model that the Spokane C.O.P.S. organization is starting up here in Spokane. Anyone who has a dog can get involved in the crime prevention program which is targeted at making our neighborhoods safer.
The goal for Spokane C.O.P.S. is to train people what to look for while they’re walking their dog so they can tell if something is wrong in their neighborhood. They want to empower people to feel safer and be productive while they’re out walking their dogs.
They also want to see dog walkers in groups get back into the parks where they’ve been seeing problems. The idea is that these groups can establish their presence and start taking back their parks in a positive, fun, healthy way.
If you want to get involved training sessions are happening this month. There’s one January 23rd at a location that’s still to be determined. The other session is happening January 24th at the C.O.P.S. West building.