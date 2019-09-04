For the first time, Spokane's mayor and city council president candidates will be together on stage answering questions about homelessness on Thursday.
Candidate Ben Stuckart is pushing for more low-income housing for homeless men and women.
Nadine Woodward has a tougher approach, saying drug addictions are a huge part of the problem, and homeless people are relying too much on these shelters, that's costing the city big time.
Spokane City Council president candidates, Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle will also be on stage.
The four will each have three minutes to respond to an audience question, and their opponents get a minute each for a challenge.
The forum will be held at the Downtown Spokane Public Library at 8:30 a.m. You can also watch a live stream on KHQ.com.