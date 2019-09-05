SPOKANE, Wash. - Homelessness doesn't just impact the Spokane area, it's a country-wide issue. So the big question for Spokane's electoral candidates is how they plan to solve it.

On Thursday, September 5, with evidence of the crisis right outside the door, hundreds of people packed the downtown Spokane library to hear from candidates running for both mayor and city council president.

For more than an hour, Ben Stuckart, Nadine Woodward, Cindy Wendle and Breean Beggs took questions from the audience on the hot button issue.

"We're not going to solve homelessness; it's been around forever and we have to do a better job managing it. Let's talk about reducing the homeless population, get them the help they need instead of growing programs and more money. I think there's a lot more things we can do," Woodward said.

"In the short term, we get people into shelters and the long term, we need to build more housing. Cleveland, Ohio functionally solved homelessness by building transition houses and housing first projects. They functionally solved homelessness, the largest city to do that in the United States," Stuckart said.

According to the annual Point in Time Count from earlier this year, there are more than 1,3000 people in Spokane County experiencing homelessness. While there was a reduction in the number of veterans and families experiencing homelessness over the last couple of years, the number of homeless single adults has increased.

"The number one thing we need is more housing. We've got 50,000 people living in poverty and they're one paycheck or car crash away from being homeless. As many people we are re-housing or preserving their housing, people are flowing into our system every day and so we need shelter and we need housing," Breean Beggs said.

"We really need to make sure we pay attention to why people are homeless and preventing that trauma in the first place. It is very traumatic just being homeless. We need to do a better job making sure families and children aren't suffering," Cindy Wendle said.