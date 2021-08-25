SPOKANE, Wash. -- Following the announcement from Governor Inslee to require public and private school workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Bishop Daly of the Spokane Catholic Diocese announced that the local Catholic schools would follow the state mandates.
This announcement from Bishop Daly clarified a previous stance by the Spokane diocese stating that they would not enforce the vaccine mandate with their school employees.
In an earlier press release sent out by the diocese following Governor Inslee's vaccine mandate announcement last week, Bishop Daly said "while we encourage vaccination, we do not intend on violating the consciences of our Catholic school teachers nor do we intend on vouching for another person’s conscience."
On Tuesday, Daly clarified his response to the mandate, saying that the schools would follow the new laws passed down by the Governor. He also clarifies exemptions under state law and how Catholic schools will acknowledge these exemptions.
“Inoculation against COVID-19 is an important way to protect the common good, especially children and those who are most vulnerable. I encourage the faithful of eastern Washington to join me in getting vaccinated” said Daly in a press release.
The Diocese will follow the state mandates regarding vaccination of education personnel and mask mandates both in parish schools and churches. “We continue to comply with Governor Inslee’s mandate that all school employees receive one of the approved vaccines. The state recognizes two exemptions from this mandate. The first is a medical exemption that one may obtain through his or her physician. The second is a religious exemption which, for us as Catholics, rests on the fact that a properly formed conscience is inviolable.”
He also added that school employees could exercise their right to a religious exemption under the church's guidelines. Bishop Daly also encouraged his priests to speak with parishioners who are uncomfortable with the vaccination for religious or moral reasons and help them to understand why the Catholic churches encourage the vaccine as a safe form of protection against COVID-19.
“I am hopeful that mask-wearing and an increase in vaccinations will help bring an end to the suffering and death caused by this pandemic,” said Daly.