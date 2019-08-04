The Spokane CDA Scuba Club is looking for volunteers to help clean up the Boulder Beach section of the Spokane River on Tuesday, August 6 at 5 p.m.
Founder and President of the Spokane CDA Scuba Club, Dan Hutch Inson, said the event is for any experience level, certified scuba diver.
There are also looking for people to help on shore to bring the garbage from divers to land.
The Spokane CDA Scuba Club adopted the beach in partner with Project Aware.
You can find more information about the event on the organization's Facebook group page.