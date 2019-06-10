Four Inland Northwest students each claimed top prizes after competing in a national invention event recently.
A Spokane student and three Coeur d'Alene students competed at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals in Deearborn, Michigan on May 30-31. They were among over 500 award winners in the K-12 competition.
The following locals took home prizes from the event (synopsis of each prize winner courtesy of Invention Convention via Buzz-Engine):
Hannah Swanson, a 6th Grader from Spokane, brought home two prizes, the Smart Audio, Cool Cars Specialty Award and the Best Logbook Award, fo her invention, "Swim Spectacles". "61% of the population wear eyeglasses making it difficult for them to wear goggles while swimming. Wearing contact lens while swimming can cause diseases like Acanthamoeba. Swimming without goggles can lead to other infections like conjunctivitis,:" she explains. "Swim Spectacles was designed so people wearing eyeglasses can easily place their glasses inside a waterproof casing within the goggles themselves. My invention looks like a pair of snorkeling goggles but will have a waterproof pocket to put the arms of the glasses into."
8th Grader Katherine Barnes from Coeur d'Alene won the Jules Verne Award for Forward Thinking Award for "Limb Regeneration Apparatus". "My invention uses human cells harvested from the amputee, differentiates the cells, making them stem cells," she explains. "The cells are injected back into the body through an adapted OmniPod currently utilized by Type I Diabetic patients."
Winning Best Prototype, Coeur d'Alene 5th Grader Quinn Holt's "Wireless Energy Collector", is a device that produces wireless energy. "It does that by taking the energy transmitted from a Tesla coil to my device that turns it into fluorescent light and is reflected to maximize efficiency," he says. "Next my invention uses a solar panel to convert the fluorescent light back to usable energy to produce an output as measured by my multimeter. My scaled model produces volts and in a slightly larger model it will produce enough for a 110 or 240 volt outlet. This will reduce cost of buildings and houses by eliminating wires in walls by using less wires and cables leading to expansion of access to energy in remote areas including space."
Grace Gardiner from Coeur d'Alene won 3rd Place in the 9th Grade Category for "Liliband". "My invention is a small, wearable device that aims to prevent heart disease and promote a good sleep schedule through daily utilization of its cardio timer feature as well as its heart rate monitor and specialized alarm function, available through no other device on the market," she says. This wristband features a thin rubber strap, several millimeters thick, with a small LCD touchscreen for easy use. The side of the screen features a Navigational Button for navigation of the screens as well as adjustment of values as needed on separate screens.
The Invention Convention provides students a chance to pitch invented products at a national convention. Over 120,000 students across 23 states competed for a chance to participate in the national event.
“At The Henry Ford, we believe inside every child is the potential to change the world," said Patricia Mooradian, President of The Henry Ford. "The students who participate in the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals completely embody that belief and embrace their abilities to solve real-life problems. Invention and entrepreneurial learning take center stage at this event and these young people are truly inspiring with the forward-thinking, resourcefulness and ingenuity they demonstrate.”
Students who won a local competition moved on to the invitation-only event.
“The Invention Convention inspires and nurtures the next generation of scientists and engineers that will build the future,” said Jason Chua, Executive Director of Advanced Projects at United Technologies. “We need more brilliant young minds like Hannah, Katherine, Quinn and Grace to become the innovators of tomorrow and find solutions to our world’s greatest challenges.”