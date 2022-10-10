SPOKANE, Wash. - The second Monday of October is nationally recognized as Columbus Day, but numerous states and communities now celebrate National Indigenous Peoples' Day in addition to—or instead of—it.

For the second year, President Biden has officially recognized the holiday, asking the country to join in:

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor the sovereignty, resilience, and immense contributions that Native Americans have made to the world; and we recommit to upholding our solemn trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations, strengthening our Nation-to-Nation ties.

For centuries, Indigenous Peoples were forcibly removed from ancestral lands, displaced, assimilated, and banned from worshiping or performing many sacred ceremonies. Yet today, they remain some of our greatest environmental stewards. They maintain strong religious beliefs that still feed the soul of our Nation. And they have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces at a higher rate than any other group. Native peoples challenge us to confront our past and do better, and their contributions to scholarship, law, the arts, public service, and more continue to guide us forward.

With the vibrant history and culture of numerous tribes in the area, the City of Spokane is among those eagerly joining in, now for the seventh year.

Parking downtown at meters or kiosks will be free on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Garbage and waste will pick up regularly, and City offices will remain open with normal hours of operation. The Spokane City Council briefing session and legislative meeting will be held on their regular schedule.

Two performances of According to Coyote will be held at Spokane Pavilion tomorrow at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. This free show will feature an anthology of tales featuring a legendary hero of American Indian mythology.

The event page describes, "'According to Coyote' is an encounter with the richness and vitality of Native American culture using age-old traditions of music, dance, and theatre."

The Spokane Public Library has also set up a digital photo archive featuring historic photos of local Tribes, customs, and cultural traditions, which you can find on their website. They've also curated a list of book recommendations from Indigenous authors.

The nonprofit Yoyot Sp’q’n’i is hosting the Indigenous Peoples Day March, which will begin at Mission Park at 3 p.m. Speakers, singers, drummers, and dancers will appear, as well as numerous local organizations offering support, including Indigenous Eats, MAC Movement, The NATIVE Project, The Native American Alliance for Policy & Action, We X Voter Outreach.

The event page states, "We are marching in honor of our residential school survivors, the children that did not come home, the current nationwide MMIWP (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People) epidemic, as well as the domestic violence that our people suffer through."

They also hope to continue sharing and practicing tribal traditions and culture, and invite the community to help celebrate their resiliency again this year.

puti kʷu ʕaláʔ

We are still here