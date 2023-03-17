SPOKANE, Wash. – Friday was St. Patrick’s Day, and Spokane’s residents hit the streets as early as 11 a.m. to celebrate.
Kids went down to Riverfront Park, as the City of Spokane hid 50 gold coins, redeemable for a free ride on the Looff Carrousel. Coins were hidden in plain sight for children to find, and the hunt resulted in lots of families taking their kids out on a Friday morning.
Across the street, parties were just starting at O’Doherty’s Bar and Grille. O’Doherty’s has been celebrating all week, culminating in Friday’s festivities, where a $5 cover charge gave access to Irish Dancers, bagpipers, Irish DJ Greg McGuire and sing-a-longs and giveaways.
Also at O’Doherty’s was St. Patrick of Spokane, who has stopped by for the last 10 years. Thomas Patrick Keefe Jr. dresses up as St. Patrick every year, handing out pamphlets and letting people know about the true nature of the holiday.
"If I can just get a few people to come out of the weekend experience, hopefully without a hangover and hopefully with a better understanding of who St. Patrick was,” Keefe said. “Then my mission will be completed."