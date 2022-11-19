SPOKANE, Wash. - Nov. 13-19 is transgender awareness week, an opportunity to bring attention to and support the transgender community by sharing experiences and acknowledging the adversity the community often faces.
On Nov. 19 at the Spokane Central Library form 3-5 p.m., the library, in partnership with Odyssey Youth Movement and Spectrum Center, will host a transgender day of remembrance vigil.
The event is part of a nationwide observance that honors the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.
The library also provided a recommended reading list of transgender literature.