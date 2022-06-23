SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Challenge Air Fly Day is coming back to Spokane for a second year of providing the gift of flight to children with special needs.
The event, previously held on the west side of Washington, came to Felts Field last year in an attempt to change the perception of children with special needs in eastern and central Washington, Idaho and Montana.
It's open to the public and begins on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fourteen local pilots will be there Saturday and they're providing the planes and fuel to fly over 60 kids who have been pre-registered to take off.
The event is being sponsored by Spokane Central Lions Club for the second year in a row, and to the 99s, Lakeshore Realty, Felts Field, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson, Event Rents and Oxford Suites and Garco Construction.