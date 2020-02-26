SPOKANE, Wash. - A local chef has been announced as a semifinalist for a James Beard award.
The James Beard Foundation announced its 2020 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists Wednesday. Chad White of Zona Blanca was named a semifinalist in the category "Best Chef" for the Northwest & Pacific region (AK, HI, OR, WA).
"This means so much, just making this list is an honor!" White said in a post on Zona Blanca's Facebook page.
Finalist for the awards will be announced on March 25 in Philadelphia.
"Zona Blanca is a fast-casual counter-service Mexican ceviche bar, much like an indoor food truck located in the Steel Barrel Taproom," the restaurant description reads. "We specialize in Mexican coastal flavors featuring our three main ingredients: Lime. Fish. Salt."
According to Zona Blanca's website, White competed on Bravo's Top Chef in 2016 and has won multiple Inlander Restaurant awards.
KHQ talked to White last year when Zona Blanca was offering free meals to federal workers during the government shutdown.
The James Beard Foundation Awards are annual awards presented by the James Beard Foundation to recognize culinary professionals in the United States. The awards recognize chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists each year.
