Spokane Chiefs head coach Dan Lambert has accepted an assistant coach position with the NHL's Nashville Predators.
“I would like to thank Bobby, Cathy and the Brett family for the amazing opportunity to coach the Chiefs,” said Lambert. “I also want to thank Scott Carter for hiring me and making this experience a wonderful one."
Lambert coached the Chiefs to an 81-46-5-8 regular season record over the past two seasons, leading them to their deepest playoff run since 2011 this past season.
“Our whole organization is proud of this opportunity for Dan and excited that another Chief will be coaching in the NHL next season,” said general manager Scott Carter. “In his two years with us, he did an extremely good job on the ice and was an even better person off it.
Lambert had recently signed an extension to remain with the Chiefs.
“While he had just agreed on a new two-year deal, our organization believes in developing both players and staff," Carter said. "We were not going to hold Dan back from this opportunity. We wish him great success moving forward.”
The Chiefs will begin searching for a new coach immediately.