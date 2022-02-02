SPOKANE, Wash. - Shock, concern and a feeling of guilt is circulating through members of the theatre community in Spokane about a recent lighting technician for the Spokane Children's Theatre who's accused of raping a teenage girl in one of his plays.
On Dec. 7, 2019, the Children's Theatre in Spokane was showing the play "T'was the Night Before Christmas."
But as some children in the production were meeting the audience after a show, one said she was having the worst experience of her life.
14 years old at the time, prosecutors say she was stripped of her childhood in a car parked outside the theatre by a man hired to do lighting for the play.
That man was 25-year-old Galen Myers, who was 22 at the time.
"When I first heard about it, I'm just like 'that's not the same guy, it can't be,'" Teo Damitio, a friend of Myers said. "It was a big surprise, especially when he was very involved in the community, let alone a Children's Theatre."
"He put on a completely different mask for us," said Christian Trigg, who knew him in high school.
According to court documents, Myers asked the girl to carry things to his car where he pushed her into the backseat, locked the doors, raped her and threatened her.
He told her "It would be much worse next time," and "No one would believe her."
It wasn't until she saw Myers had been convicted and sentenced for a different sex crime that she came forward and told her parents.
That same night, right after Myers left the children's theatre, he was arrested by Coeur d'Alene police for child porn and injuring a 12-year-old girl a month earlier.
But that wasn't the first time his interactions with children became criminal.
"There was an assault on my friend," Damitio said.
"She told us what had happened, how he had touched her inappropriately in the middle of the night while in the kitchen," a woman who works at the theatre and wanted to stay anonymous said.
In December 2018, a member of the theatre who wanted to stay anonymous said Myers was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl he met at the same theatre, but it's unclear why he was never charged.
Several girls... several terrifying incidents... and more surprisingly... there were people who knew.
"They messaged me on Instagram many years ago when it first happened," Damitio said. "But it's like they at the time did not want to believe my friends' story."
Many stayed quiet.
"I'm sorry I didn't do anything back then, and I wish I did," he said.
Before the most recent incident in 2019, a parent did tell the managing director of the Children's Theatre that Myers was being "too friendly" with some of the girls, but the court documents say since he was vital to the show, the director just asked him to stay in the lighting booth, away from the kids.
Just another story of one man's status burying years of potential abuse.
"I believe it was almost purely because of status. Yeah, we had people who knew how to work lights, but not as well as him. He built the system. He put it together," a theatre member said. "There are a lot of secrets in the theatre world that they keep secret for a reason. They don't want bad things to happen. They don't want the bad little things that happen in the theatre to come out. At the end of the day, the show must go on."
KHQ reached out to the Spokane Children's Theatre. This was their response:
SCT received your request for an interview. The family involved has asked SCT not discuss this matter. Instead, the family instructed SCT to share the letter sent out on September 29, 2021 to everyone participating in any shows where Galen Myers was also involved.
LETTER:
Hello
Spokane Children's Theatre former volunteer Galen T. Myers (D/O/B 1997) is currently behind bars in Idaho after pleading guilty (May 2020) to felony injury to a child and possession of child sexually exploitive material committed in December 2019.
He was sentenced to 4 years and 6 years for those crimes. Mr. Myers ran the sound and lighting at certain shows at SCT in the past.
You are receiving this email because you were in one of those shows.SCT has also been made aware of two sexual assault/abuse allegations against Mr. Myers by children that he met in SCT productions.
We stand with and applaud the courage of these two SCT children in taking the steps necessary to report the behavior to the authorities.
SCT is devastated by this news.
SCT is committed to ensuring the safety of all cast members, and in particular the most vulnerable among us, our children.
SCT has required every adult member to submit to and pass a background check.
Unfortunately, that check did not flag anything for Mr. Myers as he had no prior criminal history.
SCT has decided to reach back to all cast members who were in any shows where Mr. Myers was a participant.
SCT wants to make certain that any other victims feel empowered to file a police report by calling Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
If you would rather contact SCT directly you may certainly do so by contacting Doug Beschta or any of the Board of Directors that you feel comfortable contacting. We will keep your discussion confidential.
With deepest sincerity,
SCT Board of Directors and Doug Beschta SCT Managing Director
- Tana Kelley, KHQ Reporter
