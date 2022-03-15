Spokane Children's Theatre managing director resigns, new interim leader announced

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Children's Theatre (SCT) Managing Director Doug Beschta has resigned, the board of directors announced Tuesday. Beschta lead the organization starting in 2017.
Effective immediately, SCT Artistic Director Tanya Brownlee will oversee day-to-day operations. Brownlee has been involved with the SCT for more than five year as an actor, volunteer, board member and has experience with the theatre's productions.
“As we move forward, we ask for the community’s understanding and support as we work through this time of transition so that we can continue our 75-year legacy of serving the community through enjoyable, educational and affordable live theatre,” SCT Board President Elyse Sokoloff said.