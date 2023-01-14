Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15.
This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese music and Instruments, and more. Tickets range from $15 to $23.
That same day, the Spokane Chinese Association will be holding a free culture fair with different family activities including a Lunar New Year photo booth.
To purchase tickets to the New Year celebration, click here.