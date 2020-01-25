SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association has canceled Saturday's Chinese New Year Festival over concerns of Coronavirus, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
The festival was suppose to take place at University High School from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, or Lunar New Year, and feature a cultural fair, story telling and performances.
In the post, the Spokane Chinese Association apologized for "the inconveniences caused by this urgent decision," and asked people to refrain from going to University High School.
The post was met with support from various understanding Spokane residents hopping to attend the festival this year.
At this time, there is no word on if or when the Chinese New Year Festival will be rescheduled.
