Spokane church hosts Christmas meal for 42nd time

SPOKANE, Wash. - For 42 years, one place in Spokane has opened their doors every Christmas to feed hundreds of men and women a warm turkey dinner.
Tuesday at 11 am, Saint Charles Catholic Church saw people coming in bus loads, telling volunteers how grateful they were to be together today to celebrate the holiday.
"When I walked in these doors, I felt the love of God, so it's pretty amazing," Rockwell McKean said.
Rockwell McKean said he doesn't have a place to live. This Christmas, all he wanted was be around smiling people.
"It's Christmas, I don't have any family, so it's kinda hard," McKean said.
Rockewell said he was at the House of Charity Tuesday morning, when a bus pulled up, offering people a ride to Saint Charles Catholic Church.
"I thought it was wonderful, I thought it was pretty dang wonderful. It's like feeling the Christmas joy, it's pretty amazing," McKean said.
Reactions like this is all volunteer, Ann Thomas, said she wanted her three kids to see.
"Part of the reason we chose to be here, is to show the kids there's a different side of Christmas," Thomas said.
She said the church has been getting ready for weeks. Preparing green beans, yams, mashed potatoes, and of course, lots of turkey, enough for 400 people.
"It's taught our kids to really slow down and realize that weeks of preparation and excitement doesn't have to be over in 20 minutes," Thomas said.
That's why she said they come to serve first, and open presents after. To remind her family what Christmas is really about, a community coming together.
And she said, this year, they really did. Everything from food, to clothing, was 100 percent freely given.
"Okay i'll bring a couple pies, or here's some money for turkeys, we've had a lot of donations within the St. Charles community," Thomas said.