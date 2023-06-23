SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Administrator Johnni Perkins was placed on administrative leave Friday pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a spokesperson for the administration.
City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington said "concerns from employees" have been forwarded to the city's human resources department, and that Perkins will be on leave pending the outcome of that process.
Coddington said the city would not have additional comment until that review is complete.
City Council President Breean Beggs said he was told about the leave on a brief phone call with the administration, but he hasn't been told about the details of the investigation.
Perkins was previously the subject of a racial discrimination investigation; At the time, a city-hired investigator found no evidence for the allegations.