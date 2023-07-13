SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Administrator Johnnie Perkins resigned from his position on Thursday in a letter sent to Mayor Nadine Woodward, obtained by our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
According to the mayor's office, the resignation came as an investigation found evidence he had violated the city's sexual harassment policy.
In the letter, Perkins wrote he has been suffering health issues which forced him to resign, effective immediately.
"I have enjoyed my service to you and the amazing people and great City of Spokane. However, my health is priority." Perkins said.
Perkins was placed on administrative leave in June for an investigation into concerns from employees. Perkins made no reference to the investigation in his letter.
Hours after his resignation, Mayor Nadine Woodward confirmed the city's investigation found evidence Perkins had violated sexual harassment policies.
“At the time the investigation closed, there was evidence that the city administrator violated the city’s sexual harassment policy," Wooward wrote in a statement. "The behavior detailed in the report is unacceptable, and today I accepted his resignation effective immediately."
Garrett Jones, director of Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, was named Spokane’s acting city administrator on June 30 while the investigation into Perkins continued.